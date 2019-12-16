Intense lobbying on for Punjab BJP president’s post

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:42 IST

Even as the organisational elections of BJP are yet to enter their final phase, the race for the new state party chief has hotted up, with the incumbent president and Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik lobbying hard to seek a second term.

Former local bodies minister Manoranjan Kalia, former state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and party’s national secretary Tarun Chugh have also emerged as strong contenders for the top post.

The announcement about the next party chief is expected to be made by December-end after the completion of elections for district chiefs, the schedule for which is likely to be announced by the party this week.

Malik is learnt to be confident of getting a second term on the basis of his “outstanding” performance, but all his rivals are hell-bent to replace him and are trying to expose his “failures” before the high-command.

BJP insiders say Kalia, a well-known urban face of the party, is being “wholeheartedly supported” by party’s national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna and former Union minister Vijay Sampla.

Sharma, a former Pathankot MLA, is believed to have the backing of the state organisation secretary Dinesh Kumar, former minister Madan Mohan Mittal and party general secretary Jeevan Gupta.

Sharma had earlier served as the state BJP chief between 2009 and 2012.

Tarun Chugh, a vocal BJP voice in media circles in the state, is also a strong contender because of his “close ties” with the office of national party president and Union home minister Amit Shah.

A section of party leaders, earlier represented by former state BJP chief late Kamal Sharma, that includes Union minister of state Som Parkash and former state minister Tikshan Sood, however, has kept their cards close to their chest.

After some party workers projected Chugh as the “best face” for the post of state BJP chief on social media last week, he had to announce it on his official Facebook handle that he is not in the race.

Former minister Anil Joshi, the young face of the party, initially tried hard to bring his name in the reckoning, but he failed to get support from BJP ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), a senior leader associated with Joshi told HT.

The selection of the next BJP chief will also throw some light on the party’s strategy for Punjab as the next assembly polls in 2022 will be contested under the leadership of the new president.

“Selection of an aggressive face would definitely give a signal about the BJP’s plans for Punjab where the cadre wants the party to expand its base,” a former minister said.

Of the total 117 assembly seats in Punjab, BJP contests on 23 seats in Punjab in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

With the expansion plan in mind, one section of the RSS is projecting a formula to appoint a senior leader like Avinash Rai Khanna as state party chief and former ministers as general secretaries to infuse new energy in the party.

Khanna, a former Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member, is BJP’s in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Rajasthan and is undoubtedly the most acceptable face of the party in Punjab.

When contacted, Shwait Malik said the next state BJP chief will be elected once the polls for district chiefs are completed.

On his chances of getting a second term, Malik said, “I have never asked anything from the party. But I definitely qualify for the second term and it is up to the party to make the final choice”.