KVM students win hearts with musical power

Students engaged in a battle of musical notes at Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil lines, during a solo-singing contest, Sur Sangam, on Saturday.

The competition was organised under the patronage of MP Gupta, president of Shri Kundan Lal Trust, with an aim to provide a platform to the budding singers.

Around 850 students took part in the auditions and after three rounds as many as 50 students were selected for the finals. The chief guest of the event was Savita Uppal, assistant professor of music at Arya College, Ludhiana. Kapil Gupta, manager of the school managing committee, and VK Goyal, chairman of school managing committee, also graced the occasion. The competition had seven categories for students of classes LKG to 12. Children kept the audience glued to their seats with their melodious songs and soulful performances. The panel of judges comprising of Harpreet from Arya College and Shilpa from Khalsa College had a tough time selecting the best singer.

The chief guest awarded and congratulated the winners. She lauded the efforts of the school management. Principal Navita Puri said music had the power to heal the soul.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 12:18 IST