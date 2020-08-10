e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Live webcast of I-Day ceremony in Mohali

Live webcast of I-Day ceremony in Mohali

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s flag hoisting and other programmes will be held at the Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh (Shaurya Chakra) Government College in Phase-6

chandigarh Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A school student waves the tricolour during Independence Day celebrations, at Bandra's Carter Road in Mumbai.(Pratham Gokhale/HT photo)
A school student waves the tricolour during Independence Day celebrations, at Bandra's Carter Road in Mumbai.(Pratham Gokhale/HT photo)
         

Safety protocols during the Covid-19 outbreak will mean toned down Independence day ceremonies with the district administration organising a live webcast on Facebook and other platforms of the Punjab chief minister’s flag hoisting and other programmes being held at the Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh (Shaurya Chakra) Government College in Phase-6.

In a 20-minute programme, the hoisting of the Tricolour will be followed by a march past by police contingents and the chief guest’s address.

“We will be telecasting the programme online and the public will be informed (about it) well in advance. Only 10 persons will be allowed on the stage and the entire programme will be a 20-minute affair,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Monday.

Directions had been issued to the district education officers (primary and secondary) to ensure that no government or private school organised any celebrations on campus involving student participation.

Additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said no large congregations would be allowed at any other place and celebrations limited to unfurling the National Flag, march past, address by the chief guest, singing of the National Anthem and release of tricolour balloons. Social distancing would be maintained strictly, she said.

,

tags
top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In