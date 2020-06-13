Ludhiana man extorts money from sister on the pretext of FIR against her family

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:24 IST

A man, along with his wife and four relatives, extorted Rs 1.5 lakh and 30gm gold jewellery from his own sister on the pretext of settling a case lodged against her family, after the son of the latter had eloped with a girl.

The accused told her that parents of the girl had lodged a first information report (FIR) against the family and they would give the money to the police for not taking action against them.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Tiwari of Gurmel Nagar, his wife Sangeeta Tiwari, his brother-in-law Santosh Kumar alias Dubey of Gagan Nagar, relatives Gian Kant Mishra of Gurmeet Nagar, Mishra’s wife Neetu Mishra and another woman Bimla Devi.

Complainant Rekha Pandey, 45, of Gianchand Nagar of Lohara, stated that her son Amandeep Pandey had left the house on March 19.

Later, her brother Deepak Tiwari told her that Amandeep had eloped with a girl, Anchal, of Uttar Pradesh.

Deepak Tiwari told her that the kin of the girl had lodged a police complaint against her family.

“Deepak told me that police will arrest our family members and lodge them in the jail. He said I give some money to police, they would not take action against them. Deepak took Rs 1.5 lakh and 30gm gold jewellery from us,” said Rekha Pandey.

“Deepak was in contact with my son Amandeep over phone. We used to talk to Amandeep on Deepak’s phone, but for the past few days, Deepak had asked not to talk to Amandeep and demanded more money,” she added.

ASI Gurdial Singh, investigating the case, said that no FIR was registered against Rekha Pandey, her son Amandeep or any other family member. Her brother Deepak Tiwari had extorted money from her on the pretext of police action.

The ASI added that Amandeep and Aanchal had solemnised marriage and staying somewhere in Uttar Pradesh. Things would be clear after the arrest of the accused, he added.

A case under section 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.