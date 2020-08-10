e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana police bring in gangster Navi Buttar for questioning

Ludhiana police bring in gangster Navi Buttar for questioning

brought in on production warrant in an attempt to murder case lodged against him at Hathur police station on January 13

chandigarh Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Ludhiana police on Monday brought in gangster Navdeep Singh alias Navi Buttar alias John Buttar for questioning on production warrant in an attempt to murder case lodged against him at Hathur police station on January 13.

Based on information provided by Buttar, police recovered a 12-bore rifle from a non-operational brick-kiln at Mehdiana-Lakha road.

The accused had buried the rifle in the brick-kiln after wrapping it in a polythene bag, police said. Another case was registered against Buttar for possessing illegal weapon.

ASI Raj Dheem said that the accused was wanted in an attempt to murder case. After he could not be arrested, the court declared him proclaimed offender. Meanwhile, Buttar was arrested following an encounter in Kharar.

Police said the gangster revealed he was going to Mohali when he saw the cops on the road and buried the rifle.

The ASI added that they expect more important information from the accused during questioning.

top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In