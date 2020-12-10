e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana woman booked for posting morphed pictures of neighbours on social media

Ludhiana woman booked for posting morphed pictures of neighbours on social media

The exact reason behind uploading these morphed pictures will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused, police said

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The cyber cell of the Ludhiana police commissionerate has lodged an FIR against a woman for allegedly creating a fake account on social media and posting morphed pictures of neighbours with the intent of defaming them.

The accused has been identified as Sonu Kaur, of Balliyewal village. The FIR was lodged following the statements of complainants Kuwinder Singh and Balwant Singh, residents of the same village.

The complainants said that someone had made a fake account on the social media and uploaded morphed pictures of their son and daughter.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said police initiated investigation and found Sonu’s involvement in the crime.

A case was registered against her under Section 509 of the IPC and Section 66D of the Information and Technology Act at Koomkalan police station on Thursday. The exact reason behind uploading these morphed pictures will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused, police said.

