Man beaten to death by brother, his family over land dispute in Tarn Taran

The incident took place at 1pm when the victim was in working his fields. Police said the accused were carrying sticks and sharp-edged weapons

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 55-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his elder brother and other family members over a land dispute in Rooriwala village in Goindwal Sahib sub-division of Tarn Taran district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Major Singh while the accused are his elder brother Tarsem Singh (60), his son Sukhjinder Singh, wife Simarjit Kaur, daughter Kuljit Kaur, besides Varinder and Baljinder Singh of the same village.

The incident took place at 1pm when the victim was in working his fields. Police said the accused were carrying sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

“Major was tilling his land when the accused attacked him. Major died on the spot,” said the victim’s cousin brother Dilbagh Singh (40) of Chirian village.

He said, “Recently, Major had dismantled a causeway touching Tarsem’s land. The accused was nursing a grudge against him.”

The deceased is survived by his wife and a son, who is working in Holland.

Chohla Sahib police station in-charge Sonamdeep Kaur said they have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) against the accused. “All the accused are absconding,” she said.

