Mohali cloth trader killed in Chandigarh hit-and-run

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:41 IST

A cloth trader from Mohali district was killed in a hit-and-run in Chandigarh, police said on Sunday.

Cops are on the lookout for a “white car” that sped away after hitting victim Angrej Kumar’s bike in Raipur Kalan on Friday night. Kumar was a resident of Modern Enclave in Baltana, Zirakpur.

As many as 19 people have been killed in 17 accidents in Chandigarh this year.

A police constable witnessed the Friday road mishap, which took place near the government school in Raipur Kalan around 11:30pm, and called an ambulance. Kumar was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he died of his head injuries on Saturday, said police.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Officials privy to the matter said currently it was only known that a white car was involved in the accident. CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify its make and registration number.