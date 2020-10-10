Evidence of 15-year-old’s rape not found, say Mohali police

chandigarh

Evidence of sexual assault was not found in the medical report of the 15-year-old girl, who had on Thursday complained that she was gangraped by unidentified persons in a car when she went to Phase 3A from Chandigarh.

She had accused the car-borne men of forcibly abducting her and committing the crime after sedating her. The girl said she was dropped by the accused after 15 minutes at a market near the spot from where she was abducted.

Mataur station house officer Rajeev Kumar said, “The medical examination of the victim was conducted today at the civil hospital in Phase 6. The reports did not show any evidence of sexual assault. However, we are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.”

The victim’s mother had said that her daughter was unable to identify the suspects and the vehicle.

The police had registered an FIR under sections 363, 366, and 376-D of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section(s) of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.