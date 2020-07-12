e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali records highest ever spike with 26 Covid-19 cases

Mohali records highest ever spike with 26 Covid-19 cases

Patients include 17 women and three minor children, a two-year-old boy among them

chandigarh Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Out of 392 cases in Mohali, 271 have recovered, 114 are active and seven persons have died.
Out of 392 cases in Mohali, 271 have recovered, 114 are active and seven persons have died.(HT Photo/For representation)
         

Mohali district recorded its highest ever spike on Sunday with 26 Covid-19 cases taking the count to 392, including 17 women and three children.

Those who tested positive were from Nayagaon, ( three women, 25, 26 and 29); Kharar (woman, 33 from Shivjot Enclave; woman, 54, from Gillco Valley; woman, 58, and man, 34, from Shivalik Homes and woman, 41, from Sunny Enclave); Dhakoli in Zirakpur (two men, 43 and 63, and 41-year-old unidentified person); Zirakpur, Sunny Enclave (woman, 30, man, 55, and a girl, 8 ); Sohana (two women, 24 and 22); Sector 97 (woman, 67); Dera Bassi (woman, 69); Jhanjheri (woman, 65, and man, 20); Kurali, Ward No 15 (girl, 6, boy, 2, woman, 20, and man, 34); Ward No 4 (man, 30, woman, 30).

The highest cases recorded last time were 22 on June 10, most of them from the Dera Bassi subdivision.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali said, most of these cases either had travel history or were contacts of positive persons.

A majority of the patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, and the others at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh; and at Chandimandir in Panchkula.

Most of the persons are asymptomatic and are responding well to treatment, Dr Singh added.

Of the 392 cases, 271 have recovered, 114 are active and seven persons have died.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot marginalised Pilot, Congress failed to settle issues in Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot marginalised Pilot, Congress failed to settle issues in Rajasthan
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
UP cop accused of tipping off Vikas Dubey moves SC for security, CBI probe
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
How Aishwarya, Aaradhya first tested negative, then positive for Covid-19
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to meet party lawmakers tonight
LIVE: 7,827 new cases take Maharashtra Covid-19 tally to 2,54,427
LIVE: 7,827 new cases take Maharashtra Covid-19 tally to 2,54,427
Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya
Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya
Not a conducive time for polls; impose President’s Rule if needed: Tejashwi Yadav
Not a conducive time for polls; impose President’s Rule if needed: Tejashwi Yadav
‘Not just terrorism but…’: Amit Shah praises jawans for their efforts in fighting Covid-19
‘Not just terrorism but…’: Amit Shah praises jawans for their efforts in fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In