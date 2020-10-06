e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali resident arrested with 260gm heroin, pistol

Mohali resident arrested with 260gm heroin, pistol

Case was registered under Sections 21A-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the STF police station in Phase 4

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Dheeraj Sharma alias Sunny’s Bolero was stopped at the police blockade near the T-point of Gurdwara Sahibzada Ajit Singh in Phase 2 where he lives.
Dheeraj Sharma alias Sunny’s Bolero was stopped at the police blockade near the T-point of Gurdwara Sahibzada Ajit Singh in Phase 2 where he lives.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
         

A man was arrested with 260 gram heroin, a 9mm pistol and nine live cartridges from Phase 2 here by the special task force (STF) unit of Mohali police on Tuesday.

Dheeraj Sharma alias Sunny’s Bolero was stopped at the police blockade near the T-point of Gurdwara Sahibzada Ajit Singh in Phase 2 where he lives.On checking, sub Inspector Avtar Singh and his team recovered the drugs and the weapon and arrested him.

A case was registered under Sections 21A-61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the STF police station in Phase 4.

Sunny was produced before a local court today which sent him to two-day police remand.

During interrogation, Sunny revealed that he bought the drugs from Delhi to sell it for higher prices in Mohali, police said.

Investigations were continuing to check where Sunny had bought the weapon.

Four cases had been registered against him earlier, police said.

tags
top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In