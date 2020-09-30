e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Nine succumb to Covid, 376 test +ve in Chandigarh tricity

Nine succumb to Covid, 376 test +ve in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh records four deaths and 129 fresh cases, while 215 patients get cured

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

Nine more people succumbed to Covid-19 while 376 tested positive in the tricity on Wednesday.

Chandigarh recorded four deaths and 129 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 215 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 9,813.

The UT’s total tally has reached 11,938, of which 1,963 are still active. The death toll stands at 162.

All those who died were men, and included a 30-year-old from Dhanas. Others were aged 48, 49 and 61 and belonged to Manimajra, Sector 41 and Sector 50, respectively.

5 succumb, 134 test +ve in Mohali

Mohali district reported the maximum number of deaths and cases. While five people succumbed, taking the toll to 194, 134 tested positive, with which the count reached 10,387.

Bulk of the fresh cases (101) surfaced in Mohali city. Also 240 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries and active cases to 8,469 and 1,724, respectively.

Those who died included a 70-year-old woman from Phase 3 and a 75-year-old woman from Dasmesh Nagar in Kharar.

Other were two men, aged 61 and 66, from Cholta village and Sector 78, respectively, and a 52-year-old woman from Dappar in Lalru. All had comorbidities.

No death in P’kula, 113 cases surface

Panchkula reported no casualty while 113 new cases surfaced.

The total stands at 5,992, while the toll remained 86.

As many as 774 cases are still active while 5,132 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

top news
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Hathras gangrape: More outrage, protests after victim’s cremation
Hathras gangrape: More outrage, protests after victim’s cremation
India, China hold one more round of talks
India, China hold one more round of talks
Centre keeps borrowing limit unchanged for FY21
Centre keeps borrowing limit unchanged for FY21
Hathras gangrape: BJP MP Hans Raj Hans demands strict action from UP govt
Hathras gangrape: BJP MP Hans Raj Hans demands strict action from UP govt
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In