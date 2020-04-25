No Covid-19 case reported from Panchkula district in five days

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:34 IST

No fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case has been reported from Panchkula district in the last five days. The district count currently stands at 18.

The last case was reported on April 20, when a 20-year-old Tablighi Jamaat attendee tested Covid-19 positive. So far, three patients have been discharged.

The district health department took second samples from seven family members of Panchkula’s Sector 15 woman, and four jamaat men, whose first test results came back negative on Friday.

District Covid-19 nodal officer, Dr Rajiv Narwal said, “As per protocol, second samples of all 11 persons were sent for testing on Saturday, and reports are awaited. If they come back negative again, the process related to discharge will be reviewed.”

The seven family members of the 44-year-old Sector 15 woman tested positive on April 16, two days after her, followed by her husband.

The four jamaat men are among the six who are currently admitted to the civil hospital.

On Saturday, eight students from Kota, Rajasthan, were brought back to Panchkula. They are residents of different sectors and their samples were taken for testing by district health teams.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said samples of 1,354 people have so far been taken of which, 18 tested positive and 1,176 negative. He said reports of at least 133 samples are awaited.