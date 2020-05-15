e-paper
Panjab University: Apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets by May 30

According to PU’s controller of examination, no further extension will be given

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Candidates of UG and PG courses can apply online for re-evaluation on the university website
Panjab University has extended the last date to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets till May 30.

PU’s controller of examination Parvinder Singh said, “In view of the Covid-19 lockdown, we extended the last date for students whose results were declared from March 1 till date. Candidates of UG and PG courses can apply online for re-evaluation on the university website and pay their fee online by registering on https://payonline.puchd.ac.in, or through post.”

No further extension will be given, he added.

