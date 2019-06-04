Patiala jail inmates to run petrol pump, food street

In a unique initiative, the Punjab prison department on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) that will enable jail inmates to run fuel stations on land owned by the department.

As a pilot project, the first such fuel station is being opened at Patiala Punjab Jail Training School. “This will be run by inmates having good character,” minister for jails Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told the media at the sidelines of the passing out parade of the school.

He said jail inmates will also run a food street in Patiala, which will be set up at a land adjacent to Thapar University.

“There are several prisoners who landed in jail due to certain financial complications (cheque-bounce cases). There are others who committed crime in the heat of moment, but are now repenting it. We will give them a chance to reform. Such inmates with good character will be employed in these projects,” he added.

After a successful run at Patiala, similar fuel stations will be opened across the state.

Verka and Markfed products will also be sold at these petrol pumps.

Randhawa said income generated will be used for welfare.

LAW VARSITY TO RUN COURSES IN REFORMS

He added that an MoU was also signed with the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law for running diploma courses in jail reforms. The jail minister also flagged off five new vehicles.

He said that under the leadership of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the state government has ushered in a revolution in jail reforms. “These projects will not only give a push to jail reforms and but also ensure rehabilitation of inmates.”

He said, “The Centre should allocate funds to states for jail reforms on the lines of those for police reforms.”

He added that to strengthen the jails department, 420 new recruitments will be made.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 12:30 IST