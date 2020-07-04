e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab allows staggered arrival of flights

Punjab allows staggered arrival of flights

chandigarh Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Director (civil aviation, Punjab) Girish Dayalan on Saturday said that requests are being received from airlines, charter, and other operators to land flights in Mohali and Amritsar airport carrying Indians stranded abroad. In view of this, they will be granted permission to land here, subject to some conditions.

Dayalan said, “To facilitate easier transport, airlines may ensure that the flights carrying passengers from Haryana, Chandigarh, and HP may land at Mohali, while passengers from J&K and HP may land at Amritsar.”

After consultation with the district administration regarding capacity of handling incoming passengers and ensuring proper institutional quarantine, the arrival of flights may be staggered allowing only two flights a day at either airport.

Under exceptional circumstances, more flights may be considered. The respective state governments may designate their nodal officers from whom NoC is to be sought and who shall be responsible for making arrangements to collect and transport passengers.

All passengers from Punjab should download Cova app and make bookings in advance at hotels for institutional quarantine in their destination districts.

As per MHA guidelines, all international passengers arriving in state should undergo institutional quarantine for seven days followed by home quarantine for seven ore days.

top news
LIVE: Over 7,074 Covid cases in Maharashtra push tally past 2 lakh
LIVE: Over 7,074 Covid cases in Maharashtra push tally past 2 lakh
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
UP cops out on raid were killed by their own weapons, says autopsy report
UP cops out on raid were killed by their own weapons, says autopsy report
A positive Covid statistic makes Kejriwal shoot a congratulatory tweet
A positive Covid statistic makes Kejriwal shoot a congratulatory tweet
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
‘For BJP, power a medium to serve people’: 10 things PM told party workers
How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do
How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In