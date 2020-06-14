Punjab CM to the rescue of 70-yr-old woman, wants her rent, medical bills paid

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:02 IST

Ludhiana: Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh came to the rescue of a 70-year-old woman in the New Shimlapuri area of the city on Sunday, directing the Ludhiana district administration to ensure that she does not get evicted from her house as she does not have the money to pay the rent.

He has also asked the administration to bear the costs of her medical treatment.

The CM was made aware of the plight of the woman , Nirmal Kaur, during an #AskCaptain Facebook Live session on Saturday, when another Ludhiana resident Kulwant Singh told him that she was living in a rented house with her 11-year-old grandson after the death of her son. Her income from running a small stall had dried up because of the lockdown.

Capt Amarinder Singh immediately directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that the pending rent was cleared for a year and her tuberculosis treatment costs paid.

According to the additional deputy commissioner (development) Amarjit Singh Bains, under Mission Fateh of the Punjab government and following the CM’s orders, the district administration had got the matter verified through the revenue department officials, and a case was being prepared for being forwarded to the Punjab government.