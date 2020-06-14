e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM to the rescue of 70-yr-old woman, wants her rent, medical bills paid

Punjab CM to the rescue of 70-yr-old woman, wants her rent, medical bills paid

The CM was made aware of the plight of the woman , Nirmal Kaur, during an #AskCaptain Facebook Live session on Saturday

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Nirmal Kaur lives in Ludhiana with her 11-year-old grandson after the death of her son. Her only source of income from running a small stall has dried up because of the lockdown.
Nirmal Kaur lives in Ludhiana with her 11-year-old grandson after the death of her son. Her only source of income from running a small stall has dried up because of the lockdown.(Bloomberg)
         

Ludhiana: Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh came to the rescue of a 70-year-old woman in the New Shimlapuri area of the city on Sunday, directing the Ludhiana district administration to ensure that she does not get evicted from her house as she does not have the money to pay the rent.

He has also asked the administration to bear the costs of her medical treatment.

The CM was made aware of the plight of the woman , Nirmal Kaur, during an #AskCaptain Facebook Live session on Saturday, when another Ludhiana resident Kulwant Singh told him that she was living in a rented house with her 11-year-old grandson after the death of her son. Her income from running a small stall had dried up because of the lockdown.

Capt Amarinder Singh immediately directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that the pending rent was cleared for a year and her tuberculosis treatment costs paid.

According to the additional deputy commissioner (development) Amarjit Singh Bains, under Mission Fateh of the Punjab government and following the CM’s orders, the district administration had got the matter verified through the revenue department officials, and a case was being prepared for being forwarded to the Punjab government.

tags
top news
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Mass virus testing in Beijing after new cluster triggers lockdowns
Mass virus testing in Beijing after new cluster triggers lockdowns
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In