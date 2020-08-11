e-paper
Singer R Nait alleges assault by video producers in Mohali

R Nait, who is from Dharampura village in Mansa district, alleged that on Sunday evening, he and two others were present at the park at Homeland Towers in Sector 70, where he lives, when a group of men attacked them

chandigarh Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Punjabi singer Naitram, popularly known as R Nait has complained to the police that he and two of his acquaintances were assaulted by some video producers over financial issues.

A case has been registered against people named by the singer under Sections 323, 452, 506, 149, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.

R Nait, who is from Dharampura village in Mansa district, alleged that on Sunday evening, he and two others were present at the park at Homeland Towers in Sector 70, where he lives, when a group of men attacked them.

The accused have been identified as Sharan, Armaan, Mahi, Joban, Mangal and Sehajpal with 10 to 15 other persons.

In his police complaint, the singer said he had exchanged heated words with the video producers after he had asked them to refund an additional amount of Rs 3.5 lakh that he had paid to them for a video of his song.

A case has been registered under Sections 323, 452, 506, 149, 120-B of the IPC at the Mataur police station.

No arrest has been made as yet, said DSP (city 1) Gursher Singh.

