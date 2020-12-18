e-paper
Smart Connect Scheme: Govt school students in Ludhiana get smart phones

Officials said the district administration has received 11,660 phones under the scheme till now, of which 11,609 have been distributed

chandigarh Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Students receiving smart phones at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Friday.
Students receiving smart phones at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
         

With chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh launching the second phase of the “Punjab Smart Connect Scheme” on Friday, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu distributed smart phones to students of government schools at Bachat Bhawan.

Officials said the district administration has received 11,660 phones under the scheme till now, of which 11,609 have been distributed. The phones are being given to students of Class 12.

They added that a small group of students was invited for the event and the rest will receive the phones at their respective schools.

Thanking the Punjab government, Priyanka, a student of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, said “Till now, I used to attend online classes through my parents’ phone, and my studies would get disrupted when they had to move out for work. Now, I will able to focus more on academics.”

Ashu said that the smart phones will provide global connectivity and empower financially-weak students. He added that he wants students to be aware of the latest technology which they can use effectively for their education.

Delay in receiving phones

As per officials of the district education department , they were supposed to receive 16,676 phones by November, of which only 11,660 have been given by the government. Ashu said the rest will be delivered soon.

