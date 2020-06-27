Students, parents in Chandigarh left uncertain amid cancellation of board exams

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:11 IST

Parents, students and teachers have been left with questions and uncertainty as board exams for Classes 10 and 12 rescheduled by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were cancelled on Thursday.

Although, most parents welcome the cancellation amid surging cases of Covid-19, outgoing batches are dealing with ambiguity regarding their future despite clarifications released by CBSE on Friday.

Deepika Bahari, a parent whose child studies in Class 12 said, “It is not just about the board exams. It’s also about the entrance examinations to follow like NEET and JEE. Such last minute announcements are nothing but harassment for parents and children.”

In the notification released on Friday, the board said, “Students of Classes 10 and 12 who have not completed all their examinations will be assessed based on their previous performance.”

HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools’ Association (ISA) said, “I think public pressure lead to CBSE cancelling board exams.”

“At the same time, the Karnataka government has agreed to conduct the exams and held them. In the end, whatever is convenient to the government is acceptable,” he added.

GD Bakshi, administrator of Kabir High School, Sector 26, said, “We have no choice. In these trying times, some extreme steps have to be taken. Both the CBSE and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) being the national boards have to take a call on everyone’s behalf.”

“Although the lockdown has been eased and one should not panic, but, Covid-19 is here to stay. Till when can we put our lives on hold? Someone has to show courage and take bold step,” he added.

On adopting fresh guidelines for evaluation, CBSE in its notification added, “For students who have appeared for examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three subjects will be awarded in subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.”

Whereas, “For students who have appeared for examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.”

For a handful of students, “who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects, their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal or the practical project assessments.”

CBSE has also said that, “These students will also be allowed to appear in optional examinations conducted by CBSE to improve their performance, if they wish to do so.”

Siddharth Chopra, an educationist associated with an NGO, Samarthya, working in government schools, said, “CBSE has put good effort into designing the assessment scheme. One disclaimer is that any scheme designed to address this challenge will have its own pros and cons. I think CBSE should have ensured that all students are promoted. Failure at this stage might have extreme implications for students and their parents.”

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents’ Association said, “The new evaluation pattern is not quite fair, but appears to be the best alternative to close the 2019-20 academic session at once. Therefore, whenever the colleges take admissions after 10+2, merit should be evaluated on the basis of entrance exam alone and not on the basis of marks obtained in 10+2.”