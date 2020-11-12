e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Supplier, aide held with 2.2kg opium in Mohali

Supplier, aide held with 2.2kg opium in Mohali

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 03:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Mohali police arrested two drug suppliers with 2.2 kg afeem on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Virsa Singh, 63, and Gurjit Singh, alias Ghola, 57, both hailing from Kharar. Police said Gurjit is the sarpanch of his village in Kharar, while Virsa was, more than a decade ago, booked for smuggling of precious metals.

Virsa Singh was held with 2.2kg afeem on a tip-off while he was coming to Mohali in a Toyota Innova bearing a Haryana registration number. The police had set up a naka at the Kharar light point and had stopped Virsa for checking.

The accused was on his way to Mohali to supply the drugs to his regular customers. The vehicle was impounded. Later on his disclosure, his accomplice Gurjit Singh was also arrested.

Both were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered in Kharar city police station.

Zirakpur man held in Chandigarh with 15 gm heroin

Arvinder Singh (22) of Shivalik Vihar in Zirakpur was arrested on Wednesday near the Parking Poultry Farm at Industrial Area, Phase-1, by the Chandigarh police operations cell as he tried to turn his car and flee after spotting a police naka. About 12 gm heroin was recovered after he was frisked. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered at the Industrial Area police station. Singh will be produced in court on Thursday.

top news
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Result: Were these the closest Bihar polls in 43 years?
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Result: Were these the closest Bihar polls in 43 years?
New sero survey shows 1 in 4 exposed to Covid-19 in Delhi
New sero survey shows 1 in 4 exposed to Covid-19 in Delhi
SC grants bail to Arnab amidconcerns over prompt hearing
SC grants bail to Arnab amidconcerns over prompt hearing
Govt readies database to ease farm economy
Govt readies database to ease farm economy
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In