Home / Chandigarh / Two succumb, 174 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity

Two succumb, 174 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity

Mohali accounted for 81 fresh cases, followed by 67 in Chandigarh and 26 in Panchkula

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two people succumbed to Covid-19 while 174 tested positive in the tricity on Saturday.

Mohali accounted for 81 fresh cases, followed by 67 in Chandigarh and 26 in Panchkula.

A death each was reported in Mohali and Chandigarh, while Panchkula recorded no casualty.

The infection tally has climbed to 12,379 in Mohali, of which 574 cases remain active. So far, 11,568 patients have recovered, including 32 discharged on Saturday, and 237 have died.

In Chandigarh, 14,418 people have tested positive so far, of whom 641 are yet to recover.

With a 39-year-old man from Sector 46 succumbing to the virus, the toll has reached 226.

Meanwhile, 82 more patients were discharged after being cured on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 13,551.

Panchkula has recorded 7,150 cases, 6,831 recoveries and 113 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 206.

