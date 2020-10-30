e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two succumb to Covid in Panchkula; no casualty in Chandigarh, Mohali

Two succumb to Covid in Panchkula; no casualty in Chandigarh, Mohali

Also, 160 people tested positive for the virus across the tricity

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two people succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula on Friday, though Chandigarh and Mohali saw some respite with no casualty. Also, 160 people tested positive for the virus across the tricity.

Chandigarh reported 65 fresh cases, including eight in Sector 45, which took the total to 14,351. While 13,469 patients have recovered so far, including 65 discharged on Friday, 225 have died. The number of active cases stands at 657.

In Mohali, 49 cases surfaced, including 30 in the main city, while 21 patients were discharged. As many as 12,298 people have tested positive so far, of whom 11,536 have recovered, 236 have died and 526 are still to be discharged.

Two men, aged 65 and 88, with comorbidities died in Panchkula, taking the district’s toll to 113.

A health worker was among 46 people who were found infected with the virus. As many as 7,124 people, including 144 health workers, have tested positive so far. While 6,819 patients have recovered, 192 cases remain active.

top news
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Samson switches gears after Ashwin removes Uthappa
IPL 2020, Live Score: Samson switches gears after Ashwin removes Uthappa
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Men roaming around in half pants is distasteful, says khap leader
Men roaming around in half pants is distasteful, says khap leader
Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
Scientists find Madagascar chameleon last seen 100 years ago
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Building collapses as earthquake hits Turkey & Greece; 4 killed, 120 injured
Building collapses as earthquake hits Turkey & Greece; 4 killed, 120 injured
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In