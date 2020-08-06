16-year-old Mohali girl raped for a week in captivity, labourer held

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:58 IST

Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl for seven days after holding her captive in his room.

The accused, identified as Charanpreet Singh Manu, is a labourer.

Inspector Amardeep Singh, station house officer, Balongi station, said Manu, who knew the victim, took her to his rented room in Balongi village, confined her there and raped her repeatedly for a week. He was arrested from his room and the girl was rescued.

A local court on Thursday sent the accused to one-day police custody.

He has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code at the Balongi police station.