e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 190 attend GNDEC’s online faculty devp programme on energy conservation

190 attend GNDEC’s online faculty devp programme on energy conservation

Principal Sehijpal Singh said the college has developed an online portal–guru.gndec.ac.in–for the learning needs of the students and faculty members

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A seven-day faculty development programme on energy conservation and management organised by the electrical engineering department of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) concluded on Sunday.

“Four sessions were conducted online daily. Over 190 participants from across the country attended the course. Around 140 faculty members completed the programme. E-certificates of participation were given,” said Arvind Dhingra, programme coordinator.

GNDEC alumnus Satish Saini, who is at present, chairman of the academic committee, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Canada, spoke on smart grids and their relevance in the Indian scenario.

Principal Sehijpal Singh said the college has developed an online portal–guru.gndec.ac.in–for the learning needs of the students and faculty members.

top news
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In