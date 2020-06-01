23 long-distance train services to begin today from Maharashtra

cities

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 00:55 IST

The railways will resume operations of 23 pairs of passenger outstation trains that will depart and arrive in stations across Maharashtra every day from Monday onwards. Even as the country lifts lockdown in phases, the railway ministry has announced resuming the services of 200 outstation trains from Monday across India.

Trains from Maharashtra will be operated on a daily, weekly and biweekly basis on the central, western and Konkan railway routes.

However, the state government has not issued a standard operating protocol (SoP) yet over the quarantine procedure for passengers arriving in Maharashtra, once operations commence on Monday.

“The quarantine protocol will be on the lines of the protocol for domestic passengers who travel by flights – those without any symptom will be asked to remain under home quarantine. The railways should ideally ensuring thermal screening and stamping of passengers,’’ said a senior official, privy to the development.

However, the central and the Western Railway (WR) have chalked out the access plan and segregation of passenger traffic plans.

“There will be only one entry and exit point to the railway stations in the city. On Monday, there will be four departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and four from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). Complete traffic management flow will be taken care of,” said KK Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner, Central Railway.

Some of the passenger trains that will operate on Monday are the Kushinagar Express, the Kamayani Express, Mahanagari Express, Bandra Terminus (BDTS)-Ghazhipur Express, Gorakhpur-LTT Express, BDTS-Gorakhpur Awadh Express, Pushpak Express, CSMT-Gadag Express, Udyan Express, Hussain Sagar Express and Nethravati Express.

WR said it will also operate 17 pairs of passenger trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from Monday.