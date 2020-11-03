e-paper
Home / Cities / 28-year-old man found dead in Mohali, father cries foul

28-year-old man found dead in Mohali, father cries foul

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from Sohana’s Sambhalki village, police said on Monday.

A case of culpable homicide against unidentified person(s) was registered on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Jaskaran Singh, who hailed from Chheharta in Amritsar and was currently staying in Chandigarh. His father has alleged that Jaskaran was murdered. According to the police, Jaskaran had gone missing on October 29.

His father Balwinder Singh said, “Jaskaran had gone to Chandigarh in 2012 with his wife and used to live in a rented accommodation. He worked in a German company there. He was having a dispute with his wife for the past several months following which, they got separated.” He has sought “proper probe” in the case.

Sub-inspector Harjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The postmortem examination of the deceased has been conducted, but his viscera reports would reveal the actual facts. An investigation is on to nab the accused. A case has been registered under Section 304 of the IPC.”

