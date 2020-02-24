e-paper
3 held for Jan 23 robbery bid at Faridkot gold loan firm

The police also claimed to have recovered two country-made pistols and four cartridges from the accused.

cities Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Hindustantimes
         

Three persons were arrested for allegedly making a robbery attempt at the Faridkot branch of a gold loan firm on January 23.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Kamiana in Faridkot district, Raj Singh and Jaspal Bhatti of Machhiwara village and Makhu town in Ferozepur district.

The police also claimed to have recovered two country-made pistols and four cartridges from them.

On January 23, three persons entered a gold loan branch of Mannapuram Finance on circular road at Faridkot and attempted robbery at gunpoint. The employees resisted the robbers and also put the security alarm on after which the suspects fled from the spot.

A case was registered against three unidentified persons on the statement of branch manager Gurpreet Singh under Sections 381(theft) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act at the Faridkot city police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manjit Singh Dhesi said, “The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage. “All of them have criminal history. Raj Singh is facing as many as 11 cases of robbery, drug peddling and Arms Act at various police stations in Faridkot, Ferozepur, Moga, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala. He was released on bail from the Ferozepur jail in October. We are also investigating where they got these illegal weapons from,” he added.

