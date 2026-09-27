Hyderabad, The third edition of the Pink Power Run, a community initiative promoting preventive healthcare, early breast cancer detection and women's empowerment, was held here on Sunday, drawing 35,000 participants.

35,000 participate in Pink Power Run in Hyderabad

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Organised jointly by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd and the Sudha Reddy Foundation, the fitness initiative featured four race categories: a 21-km Half Marathon and 10-km, 5-km and 3-km runs, a release said.

The event was flagged off in the presence of Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development D Anasuya , DGP C V Anand, MEIL Group Managing Director P V Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy Foundation Founder Sudha Reddy, former Miss World Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri, professional boxer Vijender Singh, among others.

In the 21-km Half Marathon category, Suneel Kumar won the men's title, while Sonam clinched the women's title. In the 10-km Run, Harish Shareen secured first place in the men's category, while Vandana Patel won the women's division. In the 5-km Run, Luv Choudhary took top honours in the men's category, while Anjali won the women's race.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Participants ranged from 5-year-old children to people aged over 80, as well as neurodivergent individuals and persons with disabilities, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Participants ranged from 5-year-old children to people aged over 80, as well as neurodivergent individuals and persons with disabilities, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A key highlight of the event was the participation of Ramabai Ranveer, a 47-year-old mother from Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district, who previously made headlines for running 5 km barefoot to support her children's education, it said.

Seethakka, in a post on X, said, "Breast cancer is completely curable if detected at an early stage. I urge all women to undergo regular health check-ups and consult a doctor immediately without ignoring any suspicious symptoms."

Krishna Reddy emphasised the importance of incorporating fitness into daily life to prevent lifestyle diseases.

Sudha Reddy said, "This is the third year for us, and since we have grown up in Hyderabad, fitness and health are an important priority, a top priority. Everyone should carry this energy from here and spread it to your family, friends and communities."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.