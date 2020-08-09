45 test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali, 32 in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:16 IST

Mohali on Sunday recorded 45 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the district’s total past 1,300. The last 1,000 cases have surfaced in just 36 days with the latest century being recorded within 24 hours.

Now, the total stands at 1309, of which 596 cases remain active. While 694 people have recovered, 20 of whom were discharged on Sunday, 19 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The fresh cases are spread across the district and include 20 from Mohali city, 13 from in and around Kharar and six from Dera Bassi subdivision.

Meanwhile, 32 people tested positive for the disease in the neighbouring Panchkula district, taking its tally to 939. The fresh cases include one CRPF personnel.

As many as 405 cases remain active, as 531 patients have recovered while three have died so far.

The fresh cases are spread across the district, with 16 from Panchkula city. Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said the process of tracing the patients’ contacts is on and departments concerned are working on demarcating containment zones in these areas.