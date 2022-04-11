5 Udaipur cops suspended for allegedly assaulting youth at police station

Five constables in Rajasthan's Udaipur district have been suspended for allegedly thrashing a 25-year-old youth at a police station, officials said Monday.

They said the action was taken based on a complaint filed by Nirmal Kumar who had alleged that he was assaulted by five policemen at the Saira police station.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said that a case of assault was registered on Saturday against six people including the five policemen and a teacher, who the complainant had a scuffle with.

The five constables -- Mukesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Dhanraj Gurjar, Babulal -- involved in the case have been suspended, he said on Monday.

Police Sub-Inspector Umedi Lal said the complainant and the teacher, Inder Kumar, had clashed with each other at a hotel over some issue following which a police team had reached to inquire into the matter.

He said the teacher had first lodged a complaint against the 25-year-old youth. But later, the youth moved the court to get a case registered against the teacher and the five policemen who allegedly beat him up, he said.

He said that in his complaint the youth has accused the five constables of assaulting him at the police station.

