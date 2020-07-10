e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 52-year-old Dhakoli man is Mohali’s seventh Covid fatality

52-year-old Dhakoli man is Mohali’s seventh Covid fatality

District also witnessed highest ever spike of 22 fresh infections on Friday.

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The district now has 362 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.
The district now has 362 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease. (File Photo)
         

The district’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to seven on Friday after a 52-year-old man from Dhakoli, Zirakpur, succumbed to the virus.

Four of these deaths happened in the past 11 days, with the very first being reported on March 31. As many as 15 people have died of Covid-19 in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula in the past four months.

The patient who died on Friday was a shopkeeper in Dhakoli.

“He was suffering from type-2 diabetes mellitus and developed fever on June 20. He was admitted to the Panchkula civil hospital on June 27 and was found positive for Covid-19 on June 30. He was shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, where his condition worsened. Though he was put on ventilator support, he died on Friday,” said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali.

He added that the deceased was cremated as per protocol under the observation of health officials.

HIGHEST SPIKE OF 22 CASES

Mohali on Friday also witnessed the highest ever spike of 22 new cases, most of them from the Dera Bassi sub-division. The district’s Covid-19 tally is now 362.

Four patients, including a 50-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi.

Three females, aged 42, 20 and 12, are from Sunny Enclave in Kharar, while three males, aged 38, 25 and 18, were found positive in Majat, Kharar.

A 45-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man tested positive in Gillco Valley, Kharar; two patients, a 19-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, in Nayagaon; and two males, aged 73 and 19, in Baltana.

A 57-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were confirmed infected in Dera Bassi, a 27-year-old man in Mubarakpur and a 52-year-old man in Banur.

Besides, a 35-year-old man in Phase 4 and a 32-year-old man in Sector 116 also tested positive.

The civil surgeon said all patients had been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital and they will be taking more samples of their family members.

On Friday, three patients were discharged from the hospital, leaving 99 active cases. As many as 256 patients have recovered and seven have succumbed to the virus.

THREE NEW COVID CASES IN PANCHKULA

Three fresh Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Panchkula, where the number of cases now stands at 136.

The patients are all males - a 34-year-old from Sector 25, a 64-year-old from Maranwala, Kalka, and a 45-year-old from Sector 26. Reports of 62 persons are awaited.

Of the 136 confirmed cases, 110 have recovered from the infection and discharged, while one person has died, leaving 25 active cases.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said 775 people were under home quarantine.

top news
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
Vehicle carrying gangster Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle:Police
Vehicle carrying gangster Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle:Police
Total lockdown in Maharashtra’s Pune from July 13-23
Total lockdown in Maharashtra’s Pune from July 13-23
‘Partners, rather than rivals’: Chinese ambassador to India
‘Partners, rather than rivals’: Chinese ambassador to India
After Tejashwi, Chirag Paswan not in favour of Bihar assembly polls amid Covid-19
After Tejashwi, Chirag Paswan not in favour of Bihar assembly polls amid Covid-19
Kanpur encounter is reminiscent of Hyderabad vet case. Here’s why
Kanpur encounter is reminiscent of Hyderabad vet case. Here’s why
‘I am sorry’: KCR on damage to mosque, temple during secretariat demolition
‘I am sorry’: KCR on damage to mosque, temple during secretariat demolition
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati’s response
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In