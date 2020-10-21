e-paper
64-year-old Mohali woman killed in road mishap

Pickup van hit the Activa scooter she was riding pillion on

Oct 21, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

A 64-year-old woman was killed in a road accident on Tuesday after a pickup van hit the Activa scooter she was riding pillion on. The accident took place on Patiala road in Zirakpur.

The deceased has been identified as Neelam, a resident of Dera Bassi.

According to the information, after buying sweets, she was going to her relative’s house to wish them on the birth of a baby in Banur with her son Yogesh Sharma who was riding the Activa scooter.

After the accident, she was rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the pickup van fled from the spot.

A case has been registered against the van driver, police said.

