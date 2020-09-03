65 staffers of famous Murthal eatery test positive for Covid-19

cities

As many as 65 employees of Murthal’s famous Amrik Sukhdev dhaba have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sonepat, local authorities said on Thursday.

A health official said they had collected samples of 360 staffers of Sukhdev dhaba on Wednesday, of whom 65 tested positive for the infection. He said 10 employees of an adjoining eatery were found infected too.

Both dhabas are located Delhi-Ambala national highway, nearly 50km away from the capital.

According to Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia, both dhabas have been sealed till further orders and efforts are on to trace as many contacts as possible of the positive cases. The DC said the district administration has ordered to sanitise the eateries.

Dhaba owner Amrik Singh said those found infected were among the 100 workers called from Bihar last week.

“These workers were yet to resume their services at the eatery. Now, we have decided to send them back,” he added.

Murthal is famous for its eateries and is often thronged by people travelling on the Delhi-Ambala national highway. Many people from Delhi also visit Murthal as a getaway destination as the place has many famous dhabas.

The DC said that Sonepat district administration has been running a special drive for the sampling of workers at the dhabas and it was during this process that these cases were detected. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said the district administration keeps carrying routine checks at dhabas to ensure that they follow all norms and guidelines, including those pertaining to social distancing. Haryana on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,881 coronavirus cases with 19 fatalities.

