8 months on, 3 arrested in Mohali blind murder case

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:56 IST

The Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Mohali, claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a labourer with the arrest of three suspects.

The labourer, Shyam Singh, a resident of Amb Sahib Colony, Mohali, was found in an unconscious state in Sector 65, in October last year. Police had shifted him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he succumbed during treatment.

The accused have been identified as Gaj Ram, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, Satvir alias Satta, and Mahavir Singh, of Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh. As per the police, the trio have confessed to their crime. They said they had been gambling with the victim on the occasion of Diwali. The victim had won Rs 60,000 in the game, which they wanted to grab for themselves. So they attacked Shyam with sharp stones before fleeing with the cash and his mobile.

They were presented in the court on Friday.

NO HEADWAY IN GARDNER MURDER CASE

Four days on, Mohali police are yet to identify the miscreants involved in the murder of a 30-year-old gardener, Raja Ram. The victim was found dead near a liquor vend in the open space near YPS chowk here on Tuesday morning. He was allegedly murdered with the help of a hand pump handle, which was repeatedly hit on his head and face.

Deputy superintendent of police Deep Kamal, said, “We have rounded up some suspects in this connection but the real criminals are still out of our reach. We are looking at few clues and hope to crack the case in a few days.”