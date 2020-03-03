945 people applied for ex-gratia: Sisodia

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:19 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said 945 people had applied for ex-gratia relief for property damage during the communal violence that ravaged north-east Delhi last week.

As many as 287 cases were related to burning of houses, 327 cases of shops and 415 vehicles being set on fire.

Sisodia said 41 dead people had been identified so far; 422 were severely injured. The number, he said, was last updated on Monday evening.

“Of the houses damaged, 79 were entirely burnt, 168 suffered substantial damages and 40 were left partially damaged,” Sisodia told reporters in Shiv Vihar, one of the worst-affected localities.

On Tuesday, HT had published an article about an interim ‘damage assessment’ report prepared by the government, which said at least 122 houses, 322 shops and 301 vehicles were gutted or completely damaged during last week’s violence.

Till Tuesday, 47 people were reported dead in the violence – six remained unidentified.

Apart from Sisodia, several ministers in the Delhi cabinet —revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, labour minister Gopal Rai, social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and food minister Imran Hussain – visited riot-hit areas on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.

On Monday, several civil right groups, activists and fact-finding teams had red-flagged the government’s relief and rehabilitation efforts.

North-east Delhi’s district magistrate Shashi Kaushal dismissed the allegations and said the Delhi government tied up with around 300 NGOs, resident welfare associations, individuals, peace committees and religious institutes to provide relief material such as food and other essentials, including shelter, to the displaced people.

The last relief camp was set up in Mustafabad on Monday, where around 1,000 people had taken shelter in 24 hours.

On Thursday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those killed in the violence. Rs 1 lakh ex gratia will be given to the family immediately and Rs 9 lakh after due documentation.

For damage suffered by residential units, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh (Rs 1 lakh to be divided among tenants and Rs 4 lakh for house owners) was announced. For substantial damage to residential units, the compensation was Rs 2.5 Lakh (Rs 50,000 to be divided among tenants and Rs 2 lakh for house owners).

For minor damage to residential units, the victims will be given Rs 15,000 and for uninsured commercial units, a maximum compensation of Rs 5 lakh was declared.

The government said in a statement it had so far paid an ex-gratia worth Rs 22 lakh for death cases, Rs 8 lakh for injuries and Rs 7.75 lakh for damage to residences.

Kejriwal said an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 will be released to a household in case of substantial or total damage to property. This amount will be adjusted from the final compensation payment, he had said.

Delhi Police commissioner S N Srivastava said as many as 369 cases had been registered in connection with the violence so far.