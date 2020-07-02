A day after Kurukshetra man kills himself, his girlfriend also ends life in Mohali

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:31 IST

A day after a 22-year-old Kurukshetra man ended his life at his paying guest accommodation in Phase 11, his 26-year-old girlfriend also hanged herself on Thursday.

Police said the woman was a native of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, and worked in the same firm in Sector 66 as the Kurukshetra man. They earlier worked at a Gurugram firm and had moved to Mohali in June.

On Thursday, the woman was found hanging from an iron ladder using a dupatta on her PG’s terrace in Phase 11 around 6am. The 22-year-old youth had also hanged himself from a wooden ladder at his residence on Wednesday.

ASI Nirmal Singh said both lived in PG facilities in the same locality. “They wanted to get married, but their families were against it. No suicide note was recovered. Their parents have been informed,” he added.

The body was sent to the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy. Phase 11 police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.