Actively take up fogging to curb mosquito menace: Mohali DC

This comes in the wake of 56 people taking ill with dengue within a week, with 33 cases being reported from Mohali city

cities Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan in the weekly health review meeting held on Wednesday has ordered the district health department, the municipal corporation and the municipal councils of the district to “actively take up fogging drive to curb mosquito menace”.

This comes in the wake of 56 people taking ill with dengue within a week, with 33 cases being reported from Mohali city. The Mohali health department had in September issued a warning that coronavirus and dengue coinfection may prove risky after detecting mosquito larvae at several places.

Dayalan said that with the change in climatic conditions, fogging and door-to-door container survey had to be intensified with active challaning of households where mosquito larvae are found. “Instead of pressing each fogging vehicle into operation just once a day, they may be used twice” to cover maximum areas, the DC said.

Use of disinfectant spray across the city especially in public places during the festive season, dusting with medicinal powder near drains, coupled with frequent disinfection in densely populated areas, slums and narrow lanes have been ordered.

The MC has pressed into service GPS-equipped fogging machines that operate once a week in the city, which is divided into four zones; re-fogging is done after 8 to10 days.

Two shoulder-mounted machines are also being used for fogging in parks, villages and settlements where big machines cannot enter.

