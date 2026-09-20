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Actor Bhagyashree on her love affair with Lucknow: There’s a distinct softness to this city

During her visit to Lucknow, Bhagyashree reveled in the city's unique charm, local cuisines, and shopping for traditional Chikankari attire

Updated on: Sep 20, 2026, 18:16:57 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Bhagyashree recently visited Lucknow, soaking in the city’s signature warmth, heritage, and famous culinary offerings.

First stop: Food and shopping

Actor Bhagyashree recently visited Lucknow
Actor Bhagyashree recently visited Lucknow

For the actor, visiting Lucknow is all about stepping into a familiar experience. “Eat and shop! Honestly, every time I experience Lucknow differently and yet it feels familiar,” she shared. “There is something very special about the city the tehzeeb, the warmth, the food, and the unhurried charm. Every time I come here, I see its beauty differently,” says Bhagyashree.

Nawabi hospitality

Reflecting on the city’s hospitality, the actor highlights, “The people here are incredibly gracious and welcoming. There is a certain softness in the way people speak and interact, and that is something I deeply appreciate,” she notes, “Every time I go to shop, I am happily offered the delicious Lucknowi chaat, paani ke batase and kulfi with pehle yeh khaiye.”

Savouring the local flavours

“The legendary eateries are legendary for a reason, but I also enjoy discovering how younger chefs and newer restaurants are interpreting the city’s culinary heritage,” says the actor, who was in Varanasi for a shoot, also came for a visit to the city.

Chikankari and keeping memories alive

No trip to Lucknow is complete without taking home its iconic embroidery. Gravitating toward delicate pastel sarees and comfortable kurtas, Bhagyashree picked up outfits both for herself and her loved ones. “Chikankari makes for such a beautiful gift because it carries a piece of Lucknow’s craftsmanship with it,” she explains.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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