Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 3, 2024 28.1 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 28.7 °C Scattered clouds December 5, 2024 28.8 °C Scattered clouds December 6, 2024 28.34 °C Broken clouds December 7, 2024 27.4 °C Broken clouds December 8, 2024 27.19 °C Scattered clouds December 9, 2024 25.89 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.97 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.53 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.83 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 2, 2024, is 24.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.02 °C and 29.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.37 °C and 31.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 184.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

