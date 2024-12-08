Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on December 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on December 8, 2024, is 23.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.02 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.59 °C and 27.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 9, 2024 24.16 °C Broken clouds
December 10, 2024 23.68 °C Scattered clouds
December 11, 2024 24.53 °C Few clouds
December 12, 2024 25.04 °C Broken clouds
December 13, 2024 25.42 °C Broken clouds
December 14, 2024 25.01 °C Sky is clear
December 15, 2024 25.42 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on December 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.85 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 23.52 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 24.1 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.13 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 18.66 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ahmedabad weather update on December 08, 2024
Ahmedabad weather update on December 08, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On