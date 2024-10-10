Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 10, 2024, is 29.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 31.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.58 °C and 28.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 154.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 11, 2024
|27.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 12, 2024
|28.07 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 13, 2024
|28.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 14, 2024
|31.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 15, 2024
|34.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|34.42 °C
|Few clouds
|October 17, 2024
|34.35 °C
|Scattered clouds
