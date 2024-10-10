Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 11, 2024 27.42 °C Overcast clouds October 12, 2024 28.07 °C Overcast clouds October 13, 2024 28.56 °C Moderate rain October 14, 2024 31.98 °C Moderate rain October 15, 2024 34.23 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 34.42 °C Few clouds October 17, 2024 34.35 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.0 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.25 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.81 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.83 °C Light rain Delhi 31.87 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 10, 2024, is 29.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.02 °C and 31.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.58 °C and 28.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 154.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

