Cops bust arms smuggling module: 3 held with AK-47, grenade in Amritsar

The Amritsar rural police busted an illegal arms and explosives smuggling module with the arrest of three individuals, including a juvenile, and recovered a hand grenade and three sophisticated rifles, including AK-47, from their possession, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday. The weapons seized by cops in Amritsar.

Those arrested have been identified as Aakashbir Singh alias Kaashi, a resident of Bhaini Rajputtan in Amritsar and Joban Singh, a resident of Balagan in Amritsar and a juvenile. “The recovered weapons, include one AK-47 rifle, one modified M4-type .30-bore automatic weapon and one specially modified .30-bore semi-automatic weapon along with five magazines,” the DGP said.

DGP Yadav said further investigation is underway to establish the source and intended use of the recovered weapons, identify associated persons, and uncover the entire network.

Sharing operational details, senior superintendent of police (Amritsar Rural) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said officers at the Gharinda police station received a tip-off that Aakashbir and Joban Singh, along with a juvenile accomplice, were procuring ultra-modern weapons, ammunition and grenades through drones from across the border.

Acting swiftly on the information, police launched a special operation near the Attari area and arrested the trio, the SSP said.

Further investigation is underway, with more arrests and recoveries likely in the coming days, he added.

A case under Sections 25, 25(1)(a), 25(6), 25(7) and 25(8) of the Arms Act and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at police station, Gharinda in Amritsar rural, officials said.