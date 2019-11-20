AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife killing self

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:25 IST

Gurugram A doctor working with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and his parents were booked, after his 29-year-old wife, also a doctor, killed herself by allegedly consuming an overdose of an anaesthetic substance at her residence in Sector 43 on Monday. The police said that her father, in the police complaint, alleged that her husband forced her to consumer narcotics and, her in-laws used to beat and harass her.

According to the police, the woman, of Kota in Rajasthan, got married last May. Initially, she had worked at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, but later worked at a private hospital in Gurugram, the police said. Her husband, a native of Kolkata in West Bengal, works at AIIMS as a doctor, the police said.

The police broke open the doors of the residence on Monday, after being informed that the woman had not opened the doors since Sunday and was not responding to phone calls either. The police said they saw the woman’s body on the floor, with blood, empty bottles of medicine and a syringe at the spot.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “The woman used to work at AIIMS in Delhi. She later began working in Gurugram. Her husband still works at AIIMS. She and her husband had a dispute and at the time of the incident, she was living alone in Gurugram and had stopped working at the private hospital in the city.”

In the police complaint, the woman’s father alleged that his daughter’s husband is a marijuana addict and forced his daughter to also consume it. “We got to know about this in April 2019 when our daughter was admitted to AIIMS for some treatment,” he said in the first information report (FIR).

The father also alleged that her husband and mother-in-law beat her at their residence in South Extension, Delhi, when she objected to his addiction. He added that they asked him to take his daughter to her native town.

In June, the woman was allegedly beaten up by her in-laws when she visited them in Kolkata as well. “They called me again and asked me to take away my daughter. I took her to Kota where she accidentally broke her leg after which they refused to take her back and stopped helping her financially,” the father said in the FIR.

In September, the woman returned to resume work, but her husband refused to stay with her and started staying at the AIIMS hostel. On Monday, her father allegedly received a phone call from the security guard of the woman’s residence, who told him that she had not opened the door for more than a day.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sushant Lok police station, said that she had expertise in anaesthesia and overdosed on the substance. “The woman had overdosed and bled because of it. The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case,” he said.

A case was registered against the woman’s husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday.

The police said that the woman’s body was returned to her family after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday.