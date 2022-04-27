AIIMS nurses call off strike after Delhi HC order
- Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain, appearing for AIIMS, told the court that Kajla instigated, threatened and created an atmosphere of fear among nurses and other staff.
At least 40 surgeries were cancelled at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday due to a protest by the nurses’ union -- seeking reinstatement of their suspended president -- which was called off at night after the Delhi high court, noting “crippling of the hospital’s functioning”, directed the nurses to resume work “immediately”.
“Since the action of the union would cause great prejudice and also seriously impede and impact the functioning of a medical institution, the respondent union is directed to ensure its workers...immediately rejoin work until further orders...,” said justice Yashwant Varma.
On April 22, a group of nurses headed by union president Harish Kajla entered the main operation theatre to protest against the shortage of manpower in the nursing department, and also allegedly misbehaved with a resident doctor. Show cause notices were sent by the hospital to four members of the nursing staff for disruption of services and misbehaviour with duty doctors, and on Monday, Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect”.
Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain, appearing for AIIMS, told the court that Kajla instigated, threatened and created an atmosphere of fear among nurses and other staff.
Late on Tuesday evening, the nurses union said they are calling off the protest.
-
The neighbourhood groceries have closed for the day. Moments later, a breach tears through this emptiness as ice-cream seller Ram Bran pushes his ice-cream trolley through the street. “I'm going home,” he says in a muffled voice. “I will eat after reaching home.” His home—a single room on rent—is nearby. No hot meal of dal-chawal awaits him. In his early 60s, Ram Bran stays alone; his family lives in the village in Gaya, Bihar.
-
Umar Khalid’s role in riots can’t be isolated: Police
The Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that looking at the role of Umar Khalid in isolation in the conspiracy for the 2020 north-east Delhi riots would be impermissible in law while opposing the bail plea moved by the student activist. The police submission was filed in a challenge by Khalid to a March 24 order in which a trial court denied him bail. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday.
-
Committee supervised by Kiran Bedi to oversee scandal-hit Rohini Ashram
Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi will supervise a six-member panel to oversee the operations of the Rohini Ashram and ensure no woman or child there is subject to any treatment that violates their fundamental or legal rights, the Delhi high court said on Tuesday. A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla observed that women and children are a vulnerable class and vigilance is needed to check the institute's functioning.
-
4 Delhi forests to be upgraded to ‘world-class standards’: Minister
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the government's plans to upgrade four existing city forests to “world class standards” so that people will no longer have to leave the capital city to enjoy a “green getaway”. The additions will include palm or bamboo-based paths, drinking water facilities, meditation huts and amphitheatres that can be used by the general public.
-
After Ghazipur, Bhalswa landfill goes up in flames
A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday evening and continued to burn late into the night, even as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services battled the blaze since 5.45pm. A senior North MCD official said efforts to douse the fire were on till late night and the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the origin point.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics