Home / Cities / Amid lockdown, Ludhiana police deliver cake at residence of 9-year-old birthday girl

Amid lockdown, Ludhiana police deliver cake at residence of 9-year-old birthday girl

A video of the birthday celebrations surfaced on social media

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A team of SBS Nagar police post came on two bikes and a car
A team of SBS Nagar police post came on two bikes and a car
         

Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the joy of a 9-year-old birthday girl, Sukhmanpreet Kaur, knew no bounds when the Ludhiana Police on Wednesday arrived with a cake at her residence in Punjab Mata Nagar.

A team of SBS Nagar police post came on two bikes and a carto deliver the cake and sing birthday wishes for her. Besides, Sukhmanpreet’s family members raised the slogan of ‘Punjab Police Zindabad’. A video of the birthday celebrations surfaced on social media.

Gurwinderpal Singh, the girl’s paternal uncle, said his niece wanted to cut the cake to celebrate her birthday. “But amid lockdown, it was not possible for us to buy a cake from the market. So, we told the Punjab Police about our situation and asked for help. Later, the cops delivered the cake at our house,” he said.

ASI Sunil Kumar said he got a call from Gurwinderpal who said his niece wanted to cut the cake on her birthday. “So we arranged a cake for them,” he said, adding that Gurwinderpal had helped the police in distributing langar (community kitchen) during the initial days of curfew.

