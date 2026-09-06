Andhra Pradesh to explore gallium, lithium deposits within Kadapa basin

The Andhra Pradesh state mines department has begun the process of exploring valuable deposits of two critical minerals – lithium and gallium— identified in the Kadapa basin between Kurnool and YSR Kadapa districts, officials familiar with the development said.

Preliminary sample tests conducted by the NTRI detected lithium concentrations of up to 1,000 parts per million (ppm) and gallium concentrations of up to 250 ppm. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Both lithium and gallium are considered strategically important minerals with wide applications in the battery, electric vehicle, electronics, semiconductor, aviation and renewable energy sectors. The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) operates a project at Tummalapalle in Vemula mandal, where the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) has been exploring uranium reserves.

Also Read: States don’t lose from new changes to the mining law

Earlier this year, scientists from the National Technical Research Institute (NTRI) examined samples obtained from the area as part of their research. “Their preliminary analysis detected lithium concentrations of up to 1,000 parts per million (ppm) and gallium concentrations of up to 250 ppm in the samples,” an official of the state mines and geology department said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On August 12, the state government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) for extensive exploration of lithium and gallium deposits in the Kadapa basin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On August 12, the state government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) for extensive exploration of lithium and gallium deposits in the Kadapa basin. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“As part of the agreement, NTRI will carry out the exploration, in collaboration with the state mines and geology department. The total cost of the project is around ₹140 crore. The expenditure will be met from funds available under the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET),” the official said.

Also Read: On the trail of volcano ash

The official added that the Kadapa Basin extends for nearly 200 km, from the Vemula and Vempalli areas of YSR Kadapa district towards Kurnool district. Authorities have decided to undertake a comprehensive, four-stage exploration programme. The first phase will involve a detailed preliminary survey of the geological characteristics of the region. Scientists will examine the nature of the soil, water available in wells, rock cuttings generated during earlier well excavation and soil brought to the surface during drilling operations. If the initial survey indicates the possibility of mineralisation, boreholes will be drilled at intervals of approximately 700 to 800 metres and samples of soil and underlying geological formations will be extracted and analysed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If lithium or gallium deposits are thus confirmed, boreholes will subsequently be drilled at intervals of around 350 to 400 metres, followed by drilling at intervals of approximately 200 metres in promising areas. This will help scientists determine the size, grade and extent of the mineral deposits more accurately.

The final stage will focus on establishing the feasibility of extraction. Scientists will assess and recommend the appropriate scientific and technological methods that could be used to extract the minerals.

Also Read: Not an embargo: China is using the pen to control rare-earth supply

Preliminary studies by NTRI at Tummalapalle suggest an interesting geological pattern, with lithium occurring in the upper layers and gallium found at greater depths at the identified location.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Based on preliminary assessments, the overall potential of lithium and gallium in the wider region could be as high as eight lakh tonnes. If confirmed through detailed exploration, the deposits could potentially be worth lakhs of crores of rupees, given the strategic and industrial importance of the two minerals,” the official said.

Lithium is a key raw material for the manufacture of rechargeable batteries and has become increasingly important with the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Gallium, meanwhile, is used in semiconductors, radio-frequency communication systems and radar networks.