Anti-militancy operations to be intensified across Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:15 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh Tuesday said that anti-militancy operations will be intensified further across Kashmir and that the security forces have to bear losses in the form of killing of its men, at times.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony of three CRPF men killed in a militant attack in the Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, DGP, Singh said that CRPP had established a checkpoint at Wangam in Handwara where militants attacked them.

“There was a civilian movement and when they were asked to stop, the militants who were hiding behind the civilians opened fire and in retaliation, we also lost our men.’’

DGP said that operations against the militants will be further intensified and will be carried with full force. “The militants were being chased from three days before the encounter. Unfortunately, we lost five people there, including three officers,’’ he said adding that some time forces too have to suffer losses during operations.

DGP said that fresh infiltrations have been reported in Baramulla and many militants are active in Sopore as well. “We have a list of those active in Sapore and they are on our radar,” he said.

Terming the Covid-19 pandemic a challenge, he said, “Police personnel in thousands are everywhere on roads, contact tracing, quarantine centres, with screening teams at red zones, orange zones and at the same time maintaining law and order and also fighting militants very effectively. Our men are fulfilling all responsibilities in a professional manner and will continue to do so.”