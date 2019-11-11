e-paper
Apply for posts of counsellors in child and women cell of Ludhiana police commissionerate by Nov 25

The Child and Women (CAW) Cell of the police commissionerate has invited applications for posts of counsellors. The last date for submitting applications is November 25.

The tenure of the previous team of counsellors, working with the police, expired on October 31.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, CAW) Prabhjot Kaur said the cell will appoint 40 counsellors for at least one year, which can be further extended. She said former counsellors can also apply again.

Retired officers and members of NGOs, working for the welfare of children and women, will get preference. Doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, teachers or other professionals can also apply for the post of counsellor.

The ACP said the counsellors play a vital role in helping women, their husbands and family members, who approach the CAW cell regarding matrimonial disputes. With counselling, many families have been reunited, she said.

