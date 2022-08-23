Arrest warrant issued against Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary for not performing at event
The FIR stated that Sapna breached the agreement and undertook business activities against the terms of the contract.
An arrest warrant has been issued against famous Haryanvi & singer dancer Sapna Choudhary. According to sources, Sapna did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by organisers in advance. The organisers dragged the matter to court and now the singer will be produced before Lucknow's ACJM court soon.
The incident dates back to October 13, 2018. More details in this regard are awaited.
This is not the first time Sapna has been accused of cheating and breach of trust.
In February 2021, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna Choudhary on charges of cheating and breach of trust. The case was registered after a celebrity management company, that was managing Sapna, filed a complaint against her and several others including her mother and brother for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.
As per the FIR, the complaint claimed that the popular Haryanvi singer broke an artist management agreement, wherein it was clarified that she would not be working with any other company nor joining any other company, nor have direct or indirect contact with any client of the complainant. The FIR stated that Sapna breached the agreement and undertook business activities against the terms of the contract.
RJD accuses Sushil Modi of levelling false allegations against minister
Ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal has accused Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi of levelling false allegations against agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh over his alleged involvement in a paddy scam and owing ₹5,31 crore to the State Food Corporation. RJD spokesman Shakti Singh Yadav on Monday said Modi was propagating falsehood in his frustration of losing power in Bihar. Yadav insisted Singh had no role in the 2011-12 scam.
Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll touches 5, locals claim number could rise
The death toll in the hooch tragedy from Bihar's Rohtas district touched five on Monday after another person died. Munna Sah, who was undergoing treatment in Patna after allegedly drinking spurious liquor, passed away. His body was brought to his native village on Monday. Four persons had already died due to suspected hooch consumption. Doctors had referred him to PMCH at Patna. Top officials have formed a high-level inquiry into the incident.
Cow farms will be developed on Maharashtra Model, says Karnataka minister
With a view to make government gaushala self-sustaining, Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu B Chauhan on Monday visited and studied cow farms in Maharashtra. Cow farms will be developed on Maharastra Model, says Karnataka minister Prabhu B Chauhan. He visited a biodiversity cattle farm in Nashik district of Maharashtra and appreciated the cattle rearing, fodder production, and manufacturing of bovine products and by-products.
At unusual Rajasthan stir, locals march with torches in knee-deep water| Video
As heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan, residents of the city of Sikar - located in the northern part of the state - took to streets on Monday to carry out torch rallies against the administration over issues of waterlogging. According to the water resources department, Rajasthan normally receives 404.02 mm from June 1 to 20 August. However this year, the state has received 515.25 mm rainfall, 27.5 percent higher.
15 Chinese nationals held for staying in UP district without valid visa: Report
In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the police have detained 15 Chinese nationals who were staying without valid visas in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The action was launched by the police for verifying foreigners living in the UP district in the wake of a Chinese national being arrested in June, news agency PTI reported. The verification drive for foreigners living in Gautam Buddha Nagar would continue, the police added.
